Council establishes two new committees 

St. Marys City Council established two committees to better improve efficiency within city government.

A standing committee for finance and budget will include councilmen Chris Pletcher, Ned Jacob and Mayor Lou Radkowski.

“This committee will help us to get a better handle on revenue and expenses and ensure we remain a viable city,” Radkowski said.

A new ad hoc parking committee consists of council members Andrew Mohney, Margie Brown and Deputy Mayor Greg Gebauer. Among their tasks is to create a parking plan throughout St. Marys.

Council also considered a notice for publication amending the city code by removing the metered parking zone on the east side of South Michael Street.

The city has determined for traffic safety reasons to remove the parking.

The notice will be published for 10 days and will be placed on next month’s meeting agenda for potential approval and implementation.