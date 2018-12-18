Council fills vacancies on boards and authorities 

Several individuals were appointed to various city boards, commissions and authorities during the recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

The nomination for the vacancy on the St. Marys Airport Authority was tabled until council’s Jan. 21 meeting. Councilman Ned Jacob, who has been working with the authority for the over a year, said he has a recommendation he would like to propose to the authority members.

Earlier in the meeting, Dan Nedzinski, a member of the authority, encouraged council to appoint JJ Catalone to the vacancy citing his efforts working with the authority on this summer’s airport drag races.

Councilmen Andrew Mohney and Chris Pletcher opposed the motion to table the nomination.

