Council looking to continue facade program

St. Marys City Council is hoping to obtain a state grant to continue its successful Downtown Façade Program.

On Monday evening Council unanimously approved filing an application to reapply for a $50,000 grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development. Funding from the Keystone Communities Facade grant will be used to renovate the fronts/sides of buildings in downtown St. Marys.

The city received their first Keystone Communities Facade grant in January 2018. From that grant, $36,554 has been used to assist 10 businesses along with $92,000 in private investment.

The program aims to provide funding to businesses for up to $5,000 or 50 percent of the project cost. Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys community and economic development coordinator, said the goal is to fund 10 projects at $5,000 each.

The funding application period takes place over the months of July and August.