Council looking into future of leaf collection program

The future of the city’s leaf collection program was recently discussed by St. Marys City Council. They plan to delve further into the issue during upcoming budget meetings as to whether to continue offering the program, disband it, or modify it.

The city’s 11-member street crew is charged with maintaining the 72 linear miles of street within the city’s 99 square mile area.

“It’s way to big for the street department to maintain picking up leaves,” said Councilman Ned Jacob. “When they pass your neighborhood they’ll pick up the leaves then the next week there are more leaves out there to collect. It just causes one big headache. The street department has better things to do than pick up peoples leaves and transport them to the compost site.”

Jacob began the discussion stating there has to be other ways to collect leaves throughout the city.