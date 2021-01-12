Council looking at future of redevelopment authority

he city is looking to revamp the Redevelopment Authority in 2021 as St. Marys City Council recently discussed a way to move forward with the entity.

Council is hoping to review a plan presented about the RDA later this month during their regular monthly meeting. The authority has been inactive as all members resigned in 2019 and no appointments have been made to the entity to date.

Former City Manager Tim Pearson Pearson, who recently resigned from his position at the end of December after five years of service to the city, said in early 2020 a plan was discussed about moving forward with the RDA knowing it was going to be a complete rebuild of the authority. The discussion was backboned when COVID hit.

“The city went on a journey to really figure out internally on how we need to be postured for economic development with that board,” Pearson said.

He added that the city’s new Community and Economic Development department, under the leadership of Tina Gradizzi, will help solidify what the city has been doing for years and now has a foundation to move forward with.

Pearson, Gradizzi, and solicitor Tom Wagner have been working together to figure out the legalities on a way ahead for the RDA. No decision was needed at the council meeting.