Council makes cuts during first budget workshop

City directors and members of St. Marys City Council conducted their first budget meeting on Monday evening to discuss various line items for the 2020 budget.

During the nearly 2.5 hour workshop Council cut $22,000 from the budget. Among those cuts were zeroing out funding for the Redevelopment Authority (RDA) in the amount of $8,000, and the Elk County Fair for $5,000.

Funding was reduced for the Elk County Humane Society from $10,000 to $7,500; the Shade Tree Commission from $9,000 to $7,500; and the Economic Development Commission (EDC) from $10,000 to $5,000.