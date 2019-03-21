Council ponders quality of life ticketing ordinance 

Discussion regarding a proposed quality of life ticketing ordinance and regulations of maintenance of properties will be continued until next month’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

In a 4-2 vote, council voted to table the matter. Those opposed to tabling it were Councilmen Andrew Mohney and Greg Gebauer. Council plans to consider the ordinance for publication at their April meeting.

The ordinance provides for a ticketing process and set penalties for violations including maintenance of properties, littering, improper storage of trash and rubbish, storage of inoperable/non-registered vehicles, vendor operations without permits, and accumulation of snow and ice which contribute to the deterioration of property values and general disorder in a community.

A majority of these violations will be for those neglecting to complete the above-mentioned tasks in a timely manner.

