Council pursues facade improvement funding

Additional downtown storefronts could potentially receive funding for facade improvements pending a grant application recently filed by the city.

The Keystone Communities facade grant would provide $50,000 in funding to continue to implement the Downtown Facade Program, currently in its first phase.

The city currently administers this grant in conjunction with the Redevelopment Authority. The Keystone Communities program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong, secure quality of life. The program allows communities to tailor the assistance to meet the needs of its specific revitalization effort.

As part of the program the applicant must provide a dollar for dollar match for any funding they receive. Applicants may apply for a maximum of $5,000 per project.

“This is an exciting program for the city,” stated City Manager, Tim Pearson.

In addition to local governments and redevelopment/housing authorities, others eligible for the program include non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and business neighborhood and/or downtown improvement districts.

To date, 12 businesses and organizations have benefitted from the program. Among them are the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Pro Printing, Marienstadt Public House, Bold Looks, St. Marys Pharmacy and the Community Education Center will be starting.

Pearson said the grant could provide funding for another potential 12 projects. He noted the city did not anticipate they would be permitted to re-apply for the program.

Gradizzi said she anticipates seeing results by mid-October.

Eligible projects may consist of storefront facade, exterior restoration/painting, awnings, exterior lighting, architectural elements and additions, signage lighting and signs.

In September, representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to visit the city regarding flooding issues in the Fourth Street and Stackpole complex areas.

Pearson said the consultant has completed the design of the first retention pond planned for the project to help alleviate flooding in the designated area.

According to Pearson, the Army Corps received the city’s packet on the proposed project. He stated the Corps is running three programs which the city may be eligible.

Pearson said he is optimistic for the visit.