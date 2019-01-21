Council recognizes volunteer efforts

St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson reminded residents to refrain from parking on city streets during snow events.

Pearson said by drivers doing so better assists city road crews in completing a thorough plowing on local streets.

Residents are also reminded not to shovel or snowplow snow onto city streets as this causes a safety hazard to drivers.

City Council unanimously approved a LERTA application from DI Holdings LLC, also referred to as Woodbed. The application is for an industrial expansion at 1022 Delaum Rd., with a projected cost of $250,000.

Woodbed also runs the city’s compost site on Wilson Road.

The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) also known as Act 76, is a program offering tax abatements for up to 10 years on property improvements by commercial and industrial businesses.

The applications must be approved by the local municipality, school district and county in which the request is made.

Mayor Lou Radkowski presented citations during the meeting to two outgoing volunteers of a city board and authority.

