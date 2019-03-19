Council rejects proposal to collect delinquent taxes

In a 4-2 vote, St. Marys City Council rejected the proposal to utilize Statewide Tax Recovery, LLC to collect delinquent city per capita taxes.

Council members rejecting the proposal were Bob Mohr, Ned Jacob, Chris Pletcher, and Mayor Lou Radkowski. Councilmen Andrew Mohney and Greg Gebauer voted in favor of utilizing the company.

There is no cost to the city to enlist the efforts of the company. The St. Marys Area School District along with Elk County currently utilize the Sunbury, Pa.-based company.

In January, council listened to a presentation by the company who could be tasked with collecting the city’s 2017 real estate taxes.

On average, $2,280/yr. was listed as delinquent as the average annual amount over the past five years. There is a three-year statute of limitations to collect the city’s delinquent taxes.

These taxes could not be collected for several reasons including the resident being deceased, undeliverable tax bills, and inability to locate an employer.

The city has the ability to garnish wages if taxes are left unpaid. The tax service would be utilized when this option was exhausted by the city.

