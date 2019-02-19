Council revises CDBG project funding

St. Marys City Council is moving forward with the Bell and Hose Tower Historic Restoration Project after awarding a bid for the project during their recent meeting.

Steger Masonry of Ridgway submitted the sole bid for the project at a cost of $216,776.

According to Tina Gradizzi, community and economic development coordinator,

while the company was awarded the bid, a change order has been prepared by the project engineer, with approval by the contractor, to bring the project into the city’s allowed budget of $181,288 for the project.

The change order, totaling $160,330, will be submitted immediately following the awarding of the contract. This is the amount the city will pay for the project and due to this, the scope of the project may decrease from the original plans.

City Manager Tim Pearson said they hope to have the project completed this year, hopefully by the fall, however, the project will be weather dependent.