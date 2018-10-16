Council sets budget workshops

St. Marys City Council established budget workshop meetings, approved a free parking request and a wage increase in just a few of their agenda items during their Monday evening meeting.

Charles E. Bloam, city tax collector, was approved for a wage increase of .3 percent, equaling $1,050, during the meeting.

Since 2013, Bloam has been collecting the Local Services Tax for the city. In 2013, Bloam earned a commission basis of 1.2 percent on money collected and turned over to the city. With this wage increase, this commission will increase to 1.5 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

The LST is required to be paid by all employees working in the city. It is collected quarterly by employers from their employees pay and submitted to the city tax office, which enters each individual payment and remits the tax to the city.

Bloom explained each quarter the office inputs 8,000 entries by social security number into the system. The current rate for the LST in St. Marys is $52, of which $47 is allotted to the city, with the remaining $5 going to the St. Marys Area School District. He noted 1,283 businesses are listed as conducting business in St. Marys, although some of them are based out of the area and may only have one employee residing in the city.

According to Bloam, the city collects between $350,000-$360,000 in LST annually. Residents earning less than $12,000 are exempt from the tax and are issued a refund.

Council unanimously approved a free parking request from the Elk County Humane Society for their annual mystery dinner fundraising event taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the St. Marys Moose Club. Free parking will be available from 4-8 p.m. on Erie Avenue, the Depot Street municipal parking lot and in the Depot Street parking garage.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. with the theatre portion starting at 7 p.m.

Mayor Lou Radkowski announced the Cabinet in Your Community event is taking place Friday at 11 a.m. at the Cobblestone Inn and Suites on Depot Street in downtown St. Marys. This new initiative was launched by Governor Tom Wolf last year to provide a platform for engagement between cabinet secretaries and local communities throughout the state.

The events are structured similar to town hall meetings. Special guest panelists include Dennis M. Davin, Secretary of Community and Economic Development; Cindy Dunn, Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources; Partick McDonnell, Secretary of Environmental Protection; and Russell Redding, Secretary of Agriculture.

The secretaries will provide region specific updates on major projects, accomplishments, and answer questions from the audience.

“We are excited they asked St. Marys to host this in western Pa.,” said City Manager Tim Pearson.

Council also approved the minutes of the Oct. 8 water management workshop.

Council set this year’s budget meetings from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 1, Nov. 5 and, if necessary, on Nov. 8.

City Council’s next regular meeting is Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. At this meeting council will adopt the preliminary budget which must be adopted within 30 days proper to the end of the fiscal year, per the city’s Home Rule Charter.

During the meeting, a motion will be needed to publish the budget resolution and tax ordinance for public review.

On Nov. 23 the budget will be advertised for public inspection. It will be on display for 10 days at City Hall and at the St. Marys Public Library on Center Street.

A public hearing will take place on Dec. 17. During council’s regular meeting the final budget will be adopted via motion.

On Dec. 21 the budget will once again be on display for 10 days at the library and City Hall. If needed a special council meeting can be scheduled for the last week in December to adopt the budget.

Trick or Treat is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the city by porch-light invitation. The City of St. Marys Police Department, Crystal Fire Department, St. Marys Area Ambulance Service, Elk County EMS Ambulance, and Elkland Search and Rescue will be handing out treats this year in local neighborhoods. Show them your costumes and get a treat by stopping by any emergency vehicle with its lights running.