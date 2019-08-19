Council at a stalemate to fill vacancy

One chair was vacant around the St. Marys City Council table on Monday evening due to the recent death of Councilman Bob Mohr.

At the start of the meeting, a moment of silence was observed for Mohr following the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Lou Radkowski requested each council member share their favorite memory of Mohr as well.

“We, as a city, need to act more like Bob and be more welcoming,” Radkowski noted.

In an effort to fill Mohr’s council seat, the city requested interested residents to submit a letter to the city.

A total of six residents expressed interest in filling the seat including Gina Vrobel, Kelly Hall, Joe Fleming, Bob Roberts, Seth Higgins, and Dan Sorg. Vrobel was the only candidate not in attendance due to being out of town.