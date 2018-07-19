Council tackles busy agenda

Recently the St. Marys City Council approved a variety of motions.

The city’s strategic plan was unanimously approved by the council.

Councilman Ned Jacob requested council table the topic to allow him to re-review the document. Council voted down Jacob’s motion.

The document has been circulated over the last few months with meetings held in February and March.

“We are not voting on the final document,” noted City Manager Tim Pearson.

Mayor Lou Radkowski stated council will be flexible with the document moving forward and they are working toward implementing the plan in the upcoming future.

Council voted to appoint Joseph Meyer to the Airport Authority. Mohney nominated James Catalone for the position, however, he was removed from the list. Four people submitted letters on interest for the vacancy. Mohney cast the only opposing vote to Meyer’s nomination.

A vacancy remains on the city’s board of health. Those interested should contact City Hall.

Subdivisions were approved for:

nBrian Wasko of S. St. Marys Street is proposing to divide a .85 acre lot from a 4.56 parcel as a stand-alone lot. The new lot is accessed via a shared common-use driveway. The new lot contains an existing building, connected to public water and sewer. The applicant received Zoning Hearing Board approval for the side setback and parking spaces. The residual parcel contains an existing commercial building with public utilities.

The St. Marys Planning Commission tabled this subdivision at its last meeting for lack of legal access to the residual parcel. The surveyor added a right-of-way over Parcel 1 for the residual parcel on the recordation maps and was recommended for approval by the cleaners.

nLuke Wehler of Southridge Road is proposing to subdivide a 20,000 sq. ft. lot from a 40,082 sq. ft. parcel as a new building lot. The new lot has access to public water and public sewer. The residual parcel contains a single family dwelling with public utilities.

The St. Marys Planning Commission tabled this subdivision at its last meeting for an incorrect tax parcel number. The surveyor made the required correction to the recordation maps and was recommended for approval by the commission.

The city will utilize Geci and Associates to conduct the 2018 audit at a cost of $24,700. In 2017 the cost was $24,000. This is a standard increase. Council will meet with the audit committee to further review the 2017 audit.