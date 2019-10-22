Council tackles various topics during meeting

City of St. Marys Solicitor Tom Wagner provided an update on Seneca Resources Corp. who are challenging the city in regards to its zoning ordinance regarding oil and gas development.

At a recent St. Marys City Council meeting, Wagner reported a status conference is scheduled for December 2 in front of Judge Richard Masson in the Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway.

Wagner stated about one year ago Masson ruled city regulations regarding horizontal drilling were appropriate and enforceable. Seneca appealed this decision.

“As we stand today, the city regulations are being enforced,” Wagner said.

Wagner plans to attend the conference and report back to council.