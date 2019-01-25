Council working to solve Airport Authority appointment process

St. Marys City Council is looking to rectify ongoing matters regarding appointments to the St. Marys Municipal Airport Authority.

Among those on the forefront is Councilman Ned Jacob, also a member of the Airport Authority board, who met with members of the Authority, on an individual basis and as a group, about new appointments.

The Authority is to be comprised of seven representatives with five from St. Marys, one from Fox Township, and one from Elk County.

Since the incorporation of the authority in 1994, the county and Fox Twp. positions shifted to being appointed by the city. This was due to a transition from a local authority, within the jurisdiction of the city, to a joint authority involving the city, Fox Twp., and Elk County.

Council is looking to determine if Fox Twp. and the county wish to continue to being participants in the authority.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.