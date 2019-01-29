Councilman has ‘loon-y” day rescuing bird

A recent snowstorm brought more than just snow to St. Marys as City Councilman Andrew Mohney found himself in an unusual situation when he rescued a Common Loon from a busy city intersection.

Mohney’s adventures began in the late morning while working at his family’s eatery on Erie Avenue. It was then that his mother, Karen Mohney, observed the bird falling from the sky. Fortunately, the bird landed near a snow pile situated close to a median at the Chestnut Street intersection near the Post Office.

Initially, Andrew thought the bird was a Canadian goose.

“I couldn’t let it sit there,” Mohney said. “I watched it for a few minutes and thought something was wrong with it.”

