Counterfeit currency, drug deal result in charges against J-burg man

A Johnsonburg man is facing charges after allegedly passing counterfeit currency and dealing drugs at an area business.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg, Kierre Andrew Dugger, 20, of 620 1st Avenue, Johnsonburg, is facing charges following an incident that occurred at the Fuel On convenience store located at 135 Center Street in Johnsonburg on Aug. 28.

At 8:40 a.m. on that date, the Chief John Clopp of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was contacted by an individual identified in the affidavit by the initials “J. W.,” the manager at Fuel On, regarding two counterfeit $100 bills that she found while counting money from the previous day’s sales to make her daily deposit.

Upon arriving at Fuel On, Clopp was shown the bills, both of which reportedly had the same serial number and did not contain the proper watermarks. Additionally, there were also reportedly foreign symbols/letters printed on the left front and right back of each of the bills in white and pink colored ink. According to the affidavit, “the bills appeared to be fake currency that is typically purchased online.” The bills were photographed and seized as evidence, and a written statement was gathered from J. W.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Dugger was working at Fuel On when the fake bills were cashed in. He was called to Fuel On and questioned by Clopp in an attempt to determine who had passed the bills. Dugger alleged that an individual identified in the affidavit by the initials “H. R.” had cashed in one of the bills at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and that the second bill was cashed in by an individual identified by the initials “B. H.” at approximately 9:30 p.m. on that date.

The affidavit stated that “according to Dugger, both individuals exchanged the bills for small currency without actually purchasing any goods from the store.” Dugger also reportedly denied any involvement in the incidents and “stated he believed the bills were legitimate U. S. currency.”

A voluntary written statement in reference to the incident was also obtained from Dugger.

After speaking with Dugger, Clopp reviewed and saved surveillance footage from the store’s surveillance system from Aug. 27.

According to the affidavit, the footage showed H. R. enter the store at approximately 5:33 p.m. He reportedly could be seen entering the store and going back toward the restrooms. Dugger was working at the register at the time but left the register and walked back toward the restrooms with H. R. They were both allegedly back in that area for a short time, and then H. R. left the store at 5:35 p.m. At no time was Dugger seen exchanging any currency for H. R.

However, there was reportedly surveillance footage of Dugger behind the counter running the cash register at approximately 5:49 p.m. At that time he allegedly “pulls a bill out of his right front pocket and opens the register. He places the bill in the register in the slot where $100 bills are kept. He then removes five $20 bills from the register and places them in his left front pocket.”

Additionally, the surveillance footage reportedly showed B. H. enter the store that evening at 9:21 p.m. Prior to entering the store, he was outside the store smoking with Dugger.

According to the affidavit, at approximately 9:25 p.m., B. H. could be seen pulling a bill out of his left front pocket and tossing it on the counter. Dugger, who was working at the register, picked the bill up and placed it in the register slot where the $100 bills were kept. Dugger then took five $20 bills out of the register and handed them to B. H.

Next, Dugger allegedly took a cigarette pack out of his right front pocket. At the same time, he also removed an item from his left front pocket, placed the smaller item into the cigarette pack and handed the pack to B. H. along with his lighter.

At approximately 9:26 p.m., B. H. exited the store and walked to his vehicle.

At 9:27 p.m., B. H. opened the door to Fuel On and tossed Dugger back the pack of cigarettes and lighter. On the surveillance footage, Dugger could reportedly be seen “opening the pack of cigarettes up. He removes three $20 bills from the cigarette pack and places the money in his left pocket.”

On Aug. 29, Dugger was interviewed by Clopp at the Johnsonburg Police Station and advised of his Miranda Rights. During questioning, Dugger allegedly told Clopp that the item he placed in the cigarette pack was marijuana and that he had sold B. H. $60 worth of marijuana.

On Aug. 31, B. H. was interviewed by Clopp and advised of his Miranda Rights. B. H. alleged that Dugger had sold him $60 worth of heroin. B. H. also reportedly stated that the transaction was set up by a mutual friend.

A search warrant for Dugger’s cellphone was obtained related to a separate incident, and according to the affidavit, text messages reportedly revealed that “the drug transaction was indeed for the sale of heroin. There were also incriminating messages found referring the counterfeit money passed at Fuel On.” The messages were saved for evidence.

Dugger is facing a second-degree felony charge of forgery – utters forged writing; a second-degree charge of conspiracy – forgery – utters forged writing; an ungraded felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility; a first-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of an instrument of crime with intent to employ it; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of theft by deception – false impression; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false report – falsely incriminate another; and an ungraded misdemeanor charge of intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not regulated.

Preliminary arraignment for Dugger was held at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 before Judge Martin. Bail was set at $25,000, monetary. Unable to post bail, Dugger was incarcerated at Elk County Prison.

A preliminary hearing for Dugger is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Martin.