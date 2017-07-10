Country concert, new attractions coming to Elk County Fair

The countdown to the Elk County Fair is less than one month away.

The 43rd annual Elk County Fair is set to kickoff Aug. 8-12 featuring a performance by the grammy winning country rock group Kentucky Headhunters. The fair is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

A noticeable change this year is the elimination of mechanical rides in place of inflatable attractions.

Also new this year are riding lawn mower races as part of the American Racing Mower Association (ARMA) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the track.