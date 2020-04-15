County passes 50 percent census participation

Elk County passed the critical 50 percent participation rate on Tuesday for the 2020 U.S. Census.

There are three ways to respond this year. For the first time, you can choose to complete the census online, by phone or by mail.

Most Elk County residents received an invitation to respond to the Census in March, but even if you did not receive a notice you are still asked to reply.

Residents can go, at any time, to 2020census.gov and follow the instructions.