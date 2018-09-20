Couple facing charges after trying to smuggle drugs into Elk County Prison

A Mt. Jewett couple is facing numerous charges after an attempt was made to send a controlled substance through the mail to an inmate at the Elk County Prison in August.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed on Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg for Terry James Morton, 37, and Anna Marie Jenkins, 39, both of 67 E. Main Street, Box 240, Mt. Jewett, are facing numerous charges related to the incident.

Officers with the Ridgway Police Department reportedly were provided information from the Deputy Warden of the Elk County Prison that Morton, who was identified in the affidavit as being an inmate at the Elk County Prison, was going to receive a card through the U. S. Mail and the glue strip on the bottom crease on the back of the envelope would allegedly have suspected suboxone dissolved into it. It was also noted that the card was being sent from Jenkins, who was identified in the affidavit as being Morton’s wife.

On Aug. 7, a card addressed to Morton was received through the U. S. Mail with a return name and address of Morton in Mt. Jewett. It was noted that on the back of the envelope, “both glue strips had been altered with a white substance as if it was wet and then dried.”

On Aug. 31, officers interviewed Morton, who allegedly admitted that he asked Jenkins to send suboxone through the mail.

Jenkins is facing two second-degree felony charges of conspiracy – contraband/controlled substance; a second-degree felony charge of contraband/controlled substance; two ungraded felony charges of conspiracy – manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; an ungraded felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and an ungraded misdemeanor charge of intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not regulated.

Morton is facing two second-degree felony charges of conspiracy – contraband/controlled substance and two ungraded felony charges of conspiracy – manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

A preliminary hearing for Morton is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 before Judge Martin. A preliminary hearing for Jenkins is scheduled to follow that day at 10 a.m.