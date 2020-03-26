COVID-19 Assistance Fund established to provide support for local nonprofit agencies

ST. MARYS - In an effort to assist struggling nonprofit organizations during this time the Elk County Community Foundation is establishing the COVID-19 Assistance Fund in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Foundation will administer grants from the fund to nonprofit organizations in Elk County that are serving vulnerable populations. Support may also be given to nonprofits who have seen detrimental impacts to their fiscal and administrative operation as a result of a loss of revenue, fundraising, or staffing.

“We know that it is our community-based organizations that will take the brunt of the impact, both immediately and in the months to follow. Much like our hospitals are bracing for a dramatic increase in patients in need of acute care, our human service nonprofits must brace for the same, with potentially less contributions to support this important work, as the market continues to decline,” explained Paula Fritz Eddy, ECCF executive director. “This outbreak is already deeply impacting our community and our nonprofits are up to the challenge.”