COVID-19 case removed from Elk County's total

A confirmed case of COVID-19 was removed from Elk County's total on Saturday, dropping it back down to 71 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The case was located in a zip code currently displaying a "redacted" number of confirmed cases, meaning the zip code's total number of confirmed cases is between one and four. Exact totals are only listed if there are five or more cases. None of the zip codes currently displaying exact totals of confirmed cases reported a change on Saturday, this includes St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, and Weedville.