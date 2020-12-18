COVID-19 cases pushing PHH close to capacity

COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise throughout the area pushing local healthcare system’s to near capacity.

Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, provided an update on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during a Wednesday media teleconference.

As of Tuesday morning there are 97 COVID-19 positive patients receiving care at Penn Highlands facilities. Three patients are on ventilators with several others on a Vapotherm machine or bi-pap machine for respiratory support. This data represents a nearly 25% increase over the past several weeks when there were approximately 80 COVID-19 positive patients in PHH facilities.

“The point is is that we are still continuing to see an upward trend. The vaccine is coming which is great, but our trend is continuing upward,” Sheehan said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down. We have to continue this, unfortunately for a few more months.”

Sheehan noted that hospitalizations tend to lag behind the numbers of new infections by 1-2 weeks. Fifteen percent of COVID-19 tests administered through PHH have taken place just last week. In total 27,348 tests have been administer since the start of the pandemic resulting in 2,730, or about 10% being positive. It should be noted that some positive results represent re-tests of the same individual.

“An important point is that numbers are sometimes disputed and politicized. We need our community to be reminded that we have come very close to our systems capacity in recent weeks,” Sheehan stated.