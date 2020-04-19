COVID-19 curve appears to be lessening in the area

Data appears to indicate that the area has reached its peak/plateau in regard to COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare director of emergency medicine and PHH COVID-19 Task Force leader.

During a recent media teleconference Sheehan said he urges everyone to visit Johns Hopkins virus tracker online as new features have been added which allows people to see the curves of new cases across the nation.

“That curve is beginning to decrease,” Sheehan said.

Another topic brought up at the teleconference related to re-opening of certain areas in the state, particularly those experiencing a small number of cases sooner than areas of the state with higher numbers of cases.

“I think it’s possible, but we can’t go back to business as usual,” Sheehan said. “We have to conduct our life and work in ways that are consistent with the CDC and their recommendations.”

Any business needing additional guidance on the matter in encouraged to visit the CDC’s website relating to specific industry information and recommendations on how to resume a business and attempt to operate it safely.