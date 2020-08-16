COVID-19 protocols established for ECCSS buildings

While most of the COVID-19 protocols being put in place at each of the Elk County Catholic School System buildings is similar as part of their recently approved return to school plan, there may be small differences in separate buildings.

ECCSS President Sam MacDonald said the big difference is that they will be conducting temperature and COVID-19 symptom checks on high school students as they enter the building. At the elementary level parents are being relied upon to conduct self-monitoring and wellness checks with their children prior to sending

them to school.

MacDonald also added if schools are required to utilize all virtual remote learning, there will likely be differences in the format in which the curriculum is delivered to high school students as compared to elementary school students.

ECCSS must also comply with the state order regarding face coverings. When social distancing cannot be maintained, facial covering will be required including when on school transportation, upon arrival and dismissal at school and in hallways during transitions, etc.