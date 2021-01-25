COVID-19 vaccination clinic draws hundreds

An estimated 1,800 people received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday during a mass vaccination clinic hosted by the St. Marys Pharmacy (SMP).

A steady stream of traffic flowed in and out of Elk County Catholic High School’s parking lot in St. Marys as part of the clinic, directed by members of the local Civil Air Patrol who assisted with parking.

Throughout the day community members, along with many from outside the area, formed a continual line outside of the school’s side entrance waiting to enter the building for their allotted vaccination appointment.

The clinic opened at 11a.m. and as the event wrapped up, serving all those with scheduled appointments, remaining doses were offered to the public through a walk-in basis extending the duration of the clinic.