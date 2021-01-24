COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Sunday

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is taking place Sunday in St. Marys in an effort to accommodate a new group of individuals now eligible to receive the vaccine.

St. Marys Pharmacy (SMP) is hosting the day long clinic at Elk County Catholic High School with plans to inoculate at least 1,300 people. All time-slots for the clinic were filled in 1.5 hours through the pharmacy’s online booking system.

Molly Beimel, Pharm.D., SMP director of pharmacy, said the catalyst to scheduling the clinic so quickly was Tuesday’s announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Health which approved adding anyone over the age of 65, along with anyone between the ages of 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk to severe illness from COVID-19 to the list of Phase 1A recipients. There are more than 3.5 million Pennsylvanians that are now in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine plan.

Beimel said they have received an “overwhelming response” to the clinic. An additional clinic will be scheduled in four weeks to administer the second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday’s recipients.

The clinic is set to run from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Those who have received confirmation of their vaccine booking are instructed to enter the school though the far right entrance, closest to the convent, no sooner than five minute before their scheduled appointment. Once inside visitors will be asked to provide insurance and identification information. A registration desk will be setup in the school foyer where visitors will be directed to the main gymnasium where vaccinations will be administered. After receiving the vaccine visitors will proceed to the auxiliary gym where they will be monitored for 15 minutes for any adverse reactions. They will then be directed to exit the school from the chapel doors. This flow pattern allows for one-way traffic through the school.

Visitors are reminded to wear loose fitting clothes, specifically shirts that can easily be pulled down over the shoulder or all the way up the arm to avoid exposing yourself to people around you. Masks are required inside the school at all times.