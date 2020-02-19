Craig Morgan to perform in St. Marys

Over the past 10 years St. Marys Auto Body has organized a variety of community concerts featuring an array of top country artists.

A total of 13 artists and two comedians have graced the stage of the St. Marys Area High School’s Carpin Auditorium as part of their endeavors.

“We just want to keep trying to do something nice for the community,” said Sandy Buerk, co-owner of St. Marys Auto Body and concert organizer.

This year singer Craig Morgan, a military veteran and outdoor enthusiast, is set to entertain the crowd at the March 7 concert.