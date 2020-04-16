Crews battle Virginia Road structure fire

The Crystal Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 635 Virginia Road on Thursday at 12:36 p.m. Upon arrival on scene fire crews encountered a heavy smoke coming from the windows of the split-level home. CFD Chief Bill Kraus stated the fire appears to have started in the lower level of the house around the laundry room area and spread throughout the house. The house was severely damaged as a result of the fire. The Johnsonburg Fire Department assisted at the scene while the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby at the CFD’s Station 11 on Erie Avenue. The St. Marys Ambulance Service, City of St. Marys Police Department, National Fuel, West Penn Power, and Red Cross, all responded to the scene as well. Crews were back in service around 3:30 p.m.