Crews work to restore power lines on Bucktail Road

Photo by Yelena Kisler – Multiple West Penn Power crews worked to restore several power lines on Bucktail Road that were damaged in Tuesday’s storm. Traffic continues to be redirected down Grotzinger Road until the repairs are complete.Photo by Yelena Kisler – Two West Penn Power workers move a power line from a damaged pole (on right) to a newly erected pole along Bucktail Road yesterday.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

