Crowd braves cold for Christmas in the Wilds

Last weekend saw frigid temperatures throughout the area, but that didn't stop a large crowd from coming out early last Saturday, Dec. 8, to participate in Christmas in the Wilds in Emporium.

Beginning at 9 a.m., area residents started milling around Fourth Street as vendor after vendor set up shop. Others took some time to enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Volunteer Fire Department before hitting the streets.

A particularly popular spot was around the custom-made fire pits by Rich Valley Burners, where attendees got a chance to warm up in-between activities.

Another favorite of the day was a new addition thanks to the CMA Church Youth Group, a 1950s red fire truck decked out for Christmas. Youth group director Jason Novak and local resident Lisa Nicolo took family/children's photos in front of the display throughout the day for a small fee. Youth group participant Martina McKimm said the flow of people was almost nonstop throughout the day. The funds raised from the photo shoot will go towards helping send youth group members to a national conference in the summer in Florida.

