The Elk County Catholic High School boys basketball team is in action at home tonight against Sheffield. The St. Marys Area High School boys basketball team is also in action on the road at Johnsonburg. Junior varsity games start at 6 p.m. with the varsity contests to follow at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the ECC girls basketball team is on the road at Sheffield in a varsity-only contest that will begin at 6:30 p.m.