Crusaders advance with 4-3 walk-off win over Vincentian

DuBOIS – The Elk County Catholic Crusaders advanced to the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs with a 4-3 walk-off victory over Vincentian Academy on Monday evening at Showers Field in DuBois.

The Crusaders had taken an early lead in the game with three runs in the bottom of the second inning but Vincentian countered with a trio of runs of their own in the top of the fourth. The score remained knotted at 3-all until the bottom of the seventh when Ryan Fritz hit a walk-off single to score pinch runner Tommy Slay and secure the victory for the Crusaders.