Crusaders, Lady Crusaders set to open basketball seasons later this week

The Elk County Catholic Crusaders and Lady Crusaders are both set to open their winter seasons later this week. The Crusaders are scheduled to host Northern Potter on Friday night, with the junior varsity game starting at 6 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Crusaders are scheduled to host Port Allegany on Saturday afternoon, with the junior varsity game starting at 1 p.m. and the varsity game following at 2:30 p.m.