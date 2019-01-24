Crusaders pull away in second half for 55-31 win over Owls

Turnovers and missed shots plagued both teams early in Thursday night’s matchup between the Elk County Catholic Crusaders and Bradford Owls.

Following a relatively low scoring first quarter, which saw ECC take a 7-2 lead, the teams were separated by only three points, 20-17, headed into the break. However, shots started to fall and things began going the Crusaders’ way in the second half, and the team pulled away to keep their undefeated season in tact with a 55-31 victory.