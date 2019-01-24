Crusaders pull away in second half for 55-31 win over Owls

Photo by Becky Polaski They knew they shot was good before the ball left his hands. Crusaders Bryce O'Leary, 5, and Brady Schneider, 35, react from the bench as Alec Wehler, 11, is about to release the ball for one of his three three-point shots in the third quarter of Thursday night's game versus Bradford. Wehler scored 11 points for ECC in the quarter on three threes and a pair of foul shots.
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 24, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Turnovers and missed shots plagued both teams early in Thursday night’s matchup between the Elk County Catholic Crusaders and Bradford Owls.
Following a relatively low scoring first quarter, which saw ECC take a 7-2 lead, the teams were separated by only three points, 20-17, headed into the break. However, shots started to fall and things began going the Crusaders’ way in the second half, and the team pulled away to keep their undefeated season in tact with a 55-31 victory.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts