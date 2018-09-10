Crusaders run at Red, White and Blue
Monday, September 10, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
Schenley Park in Pittsburgh hosted 84 schools on Saturday for the 16th Annual Red, White, and Blue Classic.
Ninety-five runners from 23 girls’ single-A schools toed the line with the AA girls’ in the third race of the day. ECC’s Chelsea Hunt,was the 15th single-A girl to cross the line in 21:33. Mara Lecker persisted to a 93rd place time of 32:44 in the first race of her varsity career.
Two races later 26 single-A boys’ teams with 145 runners raced alongside 102 AA runners. The Crusader boys scored 90 points which was bested only by Winchester Thurston’s 36 in the single-A team tally. ECC’s Ben Hoffman was the third single-A runner to finish. His time was 16:36.
Category: