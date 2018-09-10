Crusaders run at Red, White and Blue

Schenley Park in Pittsburgh hosted 84 schools on Saturday for the 16th Annual Red, White, and Blue Classic.

Ninety-five runners from 23 girls’ single-A schools toed the line with the AA girls’ in the third race of the day. ECC’s Chelsea Hunt,was the 15th single-A girl to cross the line in 21:33. Mara Lecker persisted to a 93rd place time of 32:44 in the first race of her varsity career.

Two races later 26 single-A boys’ teams with 145 runners raced alongside 102 AA runners. The Crusader boys scored 90 points which was bested only by Winchester Thurston’s 36 in the single-A team tally. ECC’s Ben Hoffman was the third single-A runner to finish. His time was 16:36.