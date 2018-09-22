Crusaders win big, 42-6, over Union/A-C Valley

File photo ECC quarterback Mason McAllister is shown handing off the ball to Stephen Bobby during the Crusaders’ season opener in Curwensville on Aug. 24. McAllister rushed for one touchdown in Friday night’s game against Union/A-C Valley while Bobby ran for two and led the team with 197 yards on 29 carries.
Staff Writer
Saturday, September 22, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

The Elk County Catholic Crusaders were on the road in Foxburg on Friday evening as they faced the Union/A-C Valley Falcons Knights in a game that had its start time moved up to 6 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Crusaders were able to build a 28-6 lead headed into halftime and then had to wait out a weather delay for over an hour before resuming play and ultimately coming away with a 42-6 victory.

Category: