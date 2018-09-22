Crusaders win big, 42-6, over Union/A-C Valley

The Elk County Catholic Crusaders were on the road in Foxburg on Friday evening as they faced the Union/A-C Valley Falcons Knights in a game that had its start time moved up to 6 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Crusaders were able to build a 28-6 lead headed into halftime and then had to wait out a weather delay for over an hour before resuming play and ultimately coming away with a 42-6 victory.