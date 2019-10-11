Crystal Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week open house

Crystal Fire Department hosted their annual open house on Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Station 11 on Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys. Visitors had the opportunity to tour firetrucks, ambulances, search and rescue, and police vehicles. Firefighting gear was also on display along with public service organizations booths. Smokey Bear made a guest appearance at the event along with the CFD’s dalmatian dog mascot. Door prizes, cookies, and refreshments were also offered at the event.