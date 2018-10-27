Crystal Fire Department training at Straub Brewery property

In a collaborative partnership between Straub Brewery and the Crystal Fire Dept., this Saturday, Oct. 27, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the CFD will use one of Straub’s newest acquired properties, located at 456 Brusselles Street, as a training opportunity for local firefighters.

The CFD will have trucks on site and be using a smoke machine to create the training environment inside the house. They are disconnecting the utilities and will be hiding some dummies in the building for firefighters to locate. There will be some internal cutting/chopping occurring with the training as well.

“There are several houses that we purchased which will be torn down over the next few months as part of our larger project of opening a new Visitor Center anticipated to open in late Spring 2019. We are fortunate in our City to have professional, trained, local volunteers from the CFD who keep us safe in these types of emergencies,” said Cathy Lenze, VP Sales, Marketing and PR.