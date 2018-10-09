Crystal Fire Dept. to host Open House

The Crystal Fire Department will host an Open House on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Station 11, located at 319 Erie Ave. in St. Marys.

The event will feature fire trucks and firefighter gear on display for viewing, police and ambulance vehicles and personnel will be on hand, and there will be a number of displays from area public service organizations. The Penn Highlands Lung Center and Penn Highlands Radiology DEXA Scan will also be in attendance. Additionally, the event will include door prizes, cookies and refreshments, and tours of the fire hall will be available.

Stop by and see how your fire department serves you.