Cub Scouts send packages to deployed soldiers

The Wolf Den from Cub Scout Pack 95 celebrated the Christmas season by giving and sharing their holiday spirit by creating care packages for active duty military service personnel.

Earlier this month, the group gathered at the Sacred Heart Parish Center where they assembled five packages which will be sent to two of the scouts’ relatives and their bunk mates serving at two different bases for the U.S. Army.

The Wolf Den consists of 12 second grade boys, led by leaders Scott Reedy and Glenn Vollmer.

The boys enjoyed helping fill the boxes with snack items such as beef jerky, trail mix and cookies, and personal care items such as shampoo and laundry detergent.

