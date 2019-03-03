Curry Avenue program being held tonight

Many people in the St. Marys area are able to trace their families to the Curry Avenue area. They have stories and memories to share about their lives or the lives of their family members. Curry Avenue no longer exists, but tonight there is an opportunity to share stories and be a part of the information that will be maintained at the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society. The get-together will be held at the K of C Building’s downstairs Knotty Pine Room at 7 p.m. Anyone who can help to preserve this part of our local history is encouraged to attend.