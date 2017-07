Rehearsals are wrapping up for "Honk Jr.!," a production of the Elk County Council on the Arts annual summer theatre camp.

Students in grades 3-11 from throughout Elk County spent this week singing, dancing and acting under the direction of Tiffany Gump.

The show debuts Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School's Carpin Auditorium and is open to the public.