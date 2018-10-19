Customers ‘pouring’ into new eatery

While only open for a little over one month, The Pour House Bar and Grill LLC has garnered rave reviews from local residents and visitors alike.

First-time restaurant owners, Julie and Rodney Constable and their son Devin, have put countless hours in opening one of St. Marys' newest eateries which also includes a full-service bar.

The Pour House, located at 626 S. Michael Street, hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with a bar menu available until close.

Julie said their main goal is to be known as a gastropub.

“The definition is that back in the day, the gastropub was a place you could enjoy a drink, and walk in in formal clothes or after a hard day of work in the factory, and still feel at home. It also included very high end food,” Julie described. “We wanted to be a little more middle of the road. We wanted the restaurant to be homey and cozy, but yet we’re striving for the best food.”

The Constables emphasize their cooking staff makes everything homemade. This includes soups, mashed potatoes, up to six varieties of pies on any given day, and their wide array of daily features.

