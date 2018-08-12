Cutest Pet Contest raises over $2,000 for Elk County Humane Society

The Elk County Humane Society recently received a donation of $2,416.54 as part of the St. Marys Dairy Queen's Cutest Pet Contest.

Prizes were awarded to the top three contestants.

The contest required area residents to submit a photo of their pets enjoying an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen. A total of 71 entries were received.

Melinda Marconi, a shelter volunteer, prepared cans for display including photos of each pet. Individuals could vote for their favorite pets by placing money in the corresponding cans. Voting took place from June 25-July 22. The top three pets which raised the most money were awarded special prizes, and all the proceeds benefited the Elk County Humane Society.

The first place winner was Noah Dean, owned by Sharon Uplinger, raising $543.59.

The second place winner was Cora, owned by LouAnn Lecker, raising $172.97.

The third place winner was Wrigley, owned by Amanda Koppenhaver, raising $155.80.

A prize was also given out for the look alike winner Ruby and Bodie, owned by Kristen Gabler.