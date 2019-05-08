Cyber charter legislation could aid school districts

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors are looking to pass a resolution to support proposed legislation which could provide financial relief to school districts offering their own cyber charter school.

House Bill 526 and Senate Bill 34 would require parents of a cyber charter student to pay tuition to the charter school if the student’s home school district offers its own cyber charter school program.

The student’s home school district would no longer be responsible for incurring the cost to cover the student’s tuition through taxpayer dollars.

“Annually, SMASD pays out $275,000 to cyber charter schools,” said Superintendent Brian Toth during a school board worksop on Tuesday evening.

