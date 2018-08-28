DA issues statement on fatal shooting

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and Pennsylvania State Police Capt. Bernard Petrovsky have issued a joint statement about a fatal shooting Monday evening near Port Allegany.

A man identified as Chad Setzer, 42, of Port Allegany allegedly was killed in an exchange of gunfire with State Police.

According to the statement:

"Pennsylvania State Police of Punxsutawney and Detectives from the McKean County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Route 155 near Port Allegany on Monday, Aug. 27.

"Initial reports indicate that State Police were preparing to execute an arrest warrant at the location when the subject of the warrant and a member of the State Police exchanged gunfire.

"The subject of the warrant is deceased. No other injuries were reported. An autopsy is scheduled.

"The public will be updated as information becomes known throughout the investigation."