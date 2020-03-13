Daffodil Days convey symbol of hope for cancer patients

Daffodils will be springing up throughout Elk County later this month, marking the start of the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days event.

From March 26-28 daffodils may be purchased at the following locations: Save-A-Lot grocery store and Walmart in St. Marys; and at Elk County Foods in Ridgway and Johnsonburg.

Area residents also have the opportunity to order flowers by calling 814-594-0891. The campaign benefits the Relay for Life of Elk County.

“It is amazing how much support this community has given to Daffodil Days over the past 38 years,” said Betty Polaski, Daffodil Days volunteer. “Our Daffodil Days sales provide the opportunity for the community to get their daffodils and support the fight against cancer.”

Volunteers are needed to assist with selling daffodils throughout Elk County. Those interested in volunteering should contact Susan Babik at 814-594-0891 or email susan.babik@cancer.org.