Daghir shares story of cancer battle during Relay

KERSEY – Cancer unfortunately impacts everyone in some way, whether a person knows someone who has faced the disease or ends up battling it themselves. For Joe Daghir, the survivor speaker during this year’s Elk County Relay for Life, his experience fits both of those categories.

His wife, Roben, is also a cancer survivor.

“I experienced Roben’s diagnosis as a husband, and I was helpless,” Daghir said. “Believe it or not, it was an awful place to be. I know people out there have been there. It’s much easier being the individual that is ill. As a caregiver, a spouse, a loved one, you just sit there, and it’s awful.”

The Relay for Life, Daghir, remarked, “is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer.”